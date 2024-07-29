Young Voter Series: Liberty Hann, 19

Liberty Hann is 19 years old.

Hann thinks she is registered to vote. She says she remembers signing up at a festival but has not followed up to confirm her registration.

"I don't think it is an obligation, but I think people should definitely get serious about it." Liberty Hann, 19

Hann says she thinks her vote does make a difference but admits she does not seek out much information about the candidates or issues when it comes to making a decision. She says she has counted on her mom to help her vote but thinks she will do more of her own research in the future.

While she doesn't think voting is an obligation, Hann does think young people need to take an interest in voting out of concern for the future.