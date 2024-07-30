© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
July 30 Primary Elections Results - Start Here

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published July 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM MST
Iryna - stock.adobe.com
/
528325213

July 30 Arizona Primary Election Results

By state law, election results cannot be released until one hour after the polls close at 7.00pm

A reminder that throughout the evening the numbers will be updated frequently, and a full accounting of all votes may not be available tonight.

For the latest elections numbers in races for the United States Senate and House, visit NPR's Arizona Election page.

For the latest results in local races in Yuma County and the cities of Wellton, San Luis, Somerton, and Yuma, including a breakdown of the local vote for statewide offices, visit the Yuma County Elections page.

For the latest results for races impacting La Paz County communities, visit the La Paz County Elections page. The La Paz County Elections site also includes a livestream of vote counting.

Stay tuned to KAWC 88.9FM for the latest news and information about 2024 Elections.
Arizona elections Election 2024 KAWC Young Voter Series Yuma Primary Elections
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
