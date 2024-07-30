July 30 Primary Elections Results - Start Here

July 30 Arizona Primary Election Results

By state law, election results cannot be released until one hour after the polls close at 7.00pm

A reminder that throughout the evening the numbers will be updated frequently, and a full accounting of all votes may not be available tonight.



For the latest elections numbers in races for the United States Senate and House, visit NPR's Arizona Election page.

For the latest results in local races in Yuma County and the cities of Wellton, San Luis, Somerton, and Yuma, including a breakdown of the local vote for statewide offices, visit the Yuma County Elections page.

For the latest results for races impacting La Paz County communities, visit the La Paz County Elections page. The La Paz County Elections site also includes a livestream of vote counting.

