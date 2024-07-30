Young Voter Series: Alyssa Hernandez, 19

19-year-old Alyssa Hernandez is about to vote in her first Presidential election, and she is nervous about her choices.

We spoke with Hernandez before President Joe Biden withdrew from the race against former President Donald Trump and the announcement that Vice-President Kamala Harris would become the Democratic frontrunner.

"From a young age I was instilled that voting was important. I was instilled that a little slip of paper is good, you know, to instill change." Alyssa Hernandez, 19

Still, Hernandez says she wants to vote for someone who shares her values and understands the priorities and needs of everyday people. She says she isn't likely to vote for a "trust fund kid" since they may not identify with her lifestyle and history.

Hernandez had a lot to say about participation in the voting process. She credits being the child of immigrants who cannot vote as a motivation to take part but admits there is a lot of information to digest to become and informed voter.

Hernandez sees voting as a chance to make a change and have a voice in in how teh country moves forward.

