Yuma County supervisor says voting is safe and secure

A Republican Yuma County supervisor says you don't need to worry about today's primary election in Arizona not being safe.

Supervisor Jonathan Lines is one of four Arizona board members for the Democracy Defense Project, which describes itself as a "new organization led by a bipartisan group of former elected officials and leaders across Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin who will work to defend the transparency, safety, security and validity of our nation’s electoral system."

Lines, along with fellow Republicans former Arizona governor Jan Brewer and former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon and Democrat and former legislator Daniel Hernandez, said voters who turned in their ballots in person or by mail and voters going to the polls today should not worry.

In a released statement, the Democracy Defense Project said "As current and former elected officials, we have confidence in the robust systems and processes in place across every county to ensure that every vote is accurately counted.

"In recent years, some have raised questions about how our elections are managed. While it’s important to address concerns, we want to reassure everyone that our processes are secure and trustworthy... We enthusiastically encourage every eligible voter who has not yet voted to head to the polls with confidence and pride. We also call on every candidate on the ballot to accept the voters' final decision with grace. Regardless of the outcome, we must trust in the integrity of our election processes and the accurate counting of every vote...

"Board members will speak up when these instances arise and publicly defend those who have sworn to uphold the rule of law regardless of party or outcome."

As for residents in Yuma County who wish to vote in person, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of polling locations in Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton, visit yumacountyaz.gov.

For voting locations in La Paz County, visit www.lapaz.gov.

Voters in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis will be voting for city council candidates. If a candidate receives 50 percent + one vote, they will win a seat and do not have to continue on to the November general election.

Yuma council candidates are Councilman Chris Morris, former councilwoman Karen Watts, Martin Garcia, Brannick Harris and Mark Martinez. For candidates in San Luis and Somerton, see below.

