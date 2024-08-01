Arizona Western, Yuma Catholic football coach and educator passes away

A former football coach and educator at Arizona Western College and Yuma Catholic High School passed away this week.

AWC officials announced Tony Mitchell passed away unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 51.

Mitchell served as a defensive line coach on the Matadors football team, which has since been disbanded, as they finished as national runner up in the NJCAA three times over 11 years. Almost 200 football players moved up to four-year colleges, some in the Power 5 conferences including the Pac-12 and a few made it to the NFL.

Mitchell also served as the AWC residence hall director for 14 years. AWC officials said he was a strong advocate for Black history and worked with college leaders to hold annual Black History Month events.

Mitchell then took a position at Yuma Catholic High, where he assisted students in dual enrollment instruction. That program allows high school students in Yuma County to take courses at AWC, earn an Associate's degree and walk in the annual commencement ceremony.

Last week, Mitchell was out on the AWC football practice field with the Shamrocks football team for summer training.

In a released statement, Bryan Doak, vice president for student services at AWC said "Tony’s smile and warm presence were felt by everyone he encountered, and his impact on our community will forever be remembered. We will share information about services for Tony when they are made available. Our hearts are with Tony's mother, extended family, and his friends and colleagues here and at YC. Tony will always remain part of the Matador family."

In a statement on Yuma Catholic's website, school officials said "Although he was only part of the Shamrock family for a year, he profoundly impacted our students, athletes, faculty and parents. Coach Mitchell loved his students and players and they reciprocated that love. He encouraged his students and athletes to push beyond what they believed they could achieve. Mr. Mitchell helped students become the best versions of themselves in the classroom and on the field."