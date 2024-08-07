© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
2024 primary elections update: 2 Yuma council seats won, one Yuma County supervisor's race and Republican primary for recorder close

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 7, 2024 at 1:41 PM MST
Newly appointed Yuma Councilmember Leslie McClendon, third from the right, listens during her first Yuma City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 since she was appointed to complete the term of the late Councilman Gary Knight.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
2024 Yuma City Council

Election officials from Yuma County and the City of Yuma announced updated results Tuesday.

In Yuma, city officials announced that, according to a news release from Yuma County, inaccurate software settings led to some ballots cast outside of city limits to be included among the total number of ballots cast for the City of Yuma primary election. Removing improperly included ballot totals from split jurisdictions changed the percentages in the results for Yuma city offices.

Yuma officials announced that the adjusted percentages elevate the top two candidates. Councilman Chris Morris and former councilwoman Karen Watts to seats on the Yuma city council and leaves two candidates, Martin Garcia and Mark Martinez, remaining for the Nov. 5 general election.

Meanwhile, in the Yuma County Supervisors race for District 4 (San Luis), Supervisor Tony Reyes, who was held the office for more than two decades, received 830 votes, while educator Luisa Arreola received 827. It was not immediately clear if there will be a recount.

In the Republican primary election for Yuma County recorder, David Lara, who spoke on stage at the Republican National Convention in July, and incumbent recorder Rick Colwell are separated by 47 votes, with Lara holding the small lead.

In Somerton, councilmembers Luis Galindo, Martha Gonzalez and Jesus Roldan won re-election.

Somerton Councilwoman Martha Gonzalez interview.mp3
Somerton Councilwoman Martha Gonzalez

Over in San Luis, the top 6 candidates out of 9 move on to the November election for three open seats. For now, the order, starting with the candidate who received the most votes is Lizeth Servin, Councilman Luis Cabrera, Ruben Walshe, James Allen Jr., Jorge Villicana and Esteban Rosales, the son of outgoing Councilman Matias Rosales, who is running for the Arizona House of Representatives.

Lizeth Servin interview.mp3
San Luis city council candidate Lizeth Servin
San Luis Councilman Luis Cabrera interview.mp3
San Luis City Councilman Luis Cabrera

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from local election winners and candidates as well as for continuing election coverage and results as they become available.

Victor Calderón
