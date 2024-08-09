Young voter bloc could have big impact on election results, if they vote

What impact could a large bloc of young voters have on elections?

Elias Alvarez spoke with Beth Lynk, executive director of the group When We All Vote, an organization looking to increase voter participation. The group, co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, is focused on turning out young people and people of color, basically any population that participates in elections at a lower rate than white older voters. The organization hopes to close that participation gap.

The strategy is to meet people where they are at, with high school programs, events on college campuses, and partnerships with sports teams and community leaders. The goal is to change the conversation around voting and participation.

So, what impact could engage young voters have on elections?

"Youth electoral power is strong and voters, young people, Gen Z voters, have an opportunity to make their voices heard and, frankly, have a huge impact when they do that." Beth Lynk, When We All Vote

Lynk says 2 of 3 Gen Z voters in Arizona say they plan to vote. That level of turnout, Lynk says, could change the outcome of not only the Presidential race, but it could also swing the race for the U.S. Senate and the outcome in at least two Arizona Congressional districts.

Significant young voter participation could also decide races and elect new leaders as well as change the conversation around how and what issues are addressed by those leaders.

Lynk notes there are also several ballot measures on the Arizona ballot that are important to young people, from access to reproductive care to voter accessibility.

"Information is your strength and your friend." Beth Lynk, When We All Vote

Part of the strategy to get young voters engaged involves using young voters to encourage each other to take part. The organization's My School Votes Program empowers young people to register their peers and encourage voting.