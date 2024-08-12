© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yuma GOP seeking out young voters

KAWC | By Victoria McBee,
Lou Gum
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:04 PM MST
Putting potential voters in contact with their leaders is one way the Yuma GOP looks to engage young voters.
PX Media - stock.adobe.com
/
302473932
Putting potential voters in contact with their leaders is one way the Yuma GOP looks to engage young voters.

Greg Wilkinson is chair of the Yuma County Republican Committee.

The main purpose of the organization is to register voters and get out the vote, though Wilkinson says they take part in other election related activities as well.

Wilkinson speaks with KAWC Student Reporter Victoria McBee about his first voting experience and remembers filling out paper ballots and inserting them into a ballot box. Voting is more technologically driven today. Wilkinson says that means staying on guard about the risks of a connected world, something he says the Yuma County Recorder’s Office is doing a good job at.

"You know when you look round some of our meetings there is a lot of gray hair." Greg Wilkinson, Yuma GOP Chair

Wilkinson admits the local Republican party skews older. He says that is why the organization has started to reach out to younger people.

The organization started Yuma Teen Republicans this past year to try to encourage young people to get involved and learn more about voting and elections. Wilkinson says they program doesn’t tell young people what to think or how to vote but gives them to tools to do their own research and gives them access to leaders as well as a pathway to get involved.

Wilkinson says there are some younger candidates testing the waters in runs for local office, but not many under 30 years of age. But he notes, local office races are often the first forays potential candidates take into politics.

"No matter what your party is you need get there, become educated, and vote." Greg Wilkinson, Yuma GOP Chair

Wilkinson encourages young people to do their research and get involved in voting and elections.

A portion of this conversation aired on KAWC's Arizona Edition Friday on August 2, 2024.
Tags
News Arizona electionsKAWC Young Voter SeriesElection 2024Arizona Voter RegistrationYuma County Republicans
Victoria McBee
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Victoria McBee
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content