Yuma GOP seeking out young voters

Greg Wilkinson is chair of the Yuma County Republican Committee.

The main purpose of the organization is to register voters and get out the vote, though Wilkinson says they take part in other election related activities as well.

Wilkinson speaks with KAWC Student Reporter Victoria McBee about his first voting experience and remembers filling out paper ballots and inserting them into a ballot box. Voting is more technologically driven today. Wilkinson says that means staying on guard about the risks of a connected world, something he says the Yuma County Recorder’s Office is doing a good job at.

"You know when you look round some of our meetings there is a lot of gray hair." Greg Wilkinson, Yuma GOP Chair

Wilkinson admits the local Republican party skews older. He says that is why the organization has started to reach out to younger people.

The organization started Yuma Teen Republicans this past year to try to encourage young people to get involved and learn more about voting and elections. Wilkinson says they program doesn’t tell young people what to think or how to vote but gives them to tools to do their own research and gives them access to leaders as well as a pathway to get involved.

Wilkinson says there are some younger candidates testing the waters in runs for local office, but not many under 30 years of age. But he notes, local office races are often the first forays potential candidates take into politics.

"No matter what your party is you need get there, become educated, and vote." Greg Wilkinson, Yuma GOP Chair

Wilkinson encourages young people to do their research and get involved in voting and elections.

A portion of this conversation aired on KAWC's Arizona Edition Friday on August 2, 2024.