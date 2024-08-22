AZ State Schools Chief Aims to Ban Cell Phone Use in Schools

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

PHOENIX — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tom Horne, is once again seeking to ban the use of cell phones by students across state classrooms.

Horne says teachers need to be able to fully manage their classroom with minimal distractions, emphasize academic performance and create a safer campus environment, which could be accomplished by banning the use of cell phones.

“Imagine being a teacher and trying to teach a class while students were scrolling on their cell phones," he says. "That this has been permitted is outrageous. It decreases student learning significantly and makes life hard for teachers who already have heavy burdens."

"No teacher," Horne continued, "should have to compete against phones for the attention of students. Classroom cell phone use has become so rampant that it is taking away precious instructional minutes and research shows that student academic performance is suffering. This is unacceptable, and statewide legislation is essential to eliminating these distractions.”

Horne laments a veto last year by Governor Katie Hobbs that ended a similar initiative he championed.

"That veto was irrational and irresponsible," Horne says. "People need to contact the Governor's office and urge that it is not vetoed next year. Leaving this to districts means some teachers will still have to teach to classes of students scrolling on cell phones, which no teacher should be required to do."

Horne is joined in his support by former Tucson public school teacher, Mitchell Rutherford, who left the profession because so many students were using mobile devices in the classroom that his ability to be an effective teacher was diminished.

Several state legislators, including Sen. Shawnna Bolick, Rep. Beverly Pingerelli, Sen. T.J. Shope, and Rep. Matt Gress are among those who have expressed support for legislation.

Horne has also won the support of governing board members Susan Ward, of Payson, and Apache Junction district Superintendent, Dr. Bob Papalardo.