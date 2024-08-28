ADOT to add 18 new EV charging stations, including two on I-8

If you own an electric vehicle and will be traveling to Phoenix or Tucson on Interstate 8, there are going to be two more charging stations on the way.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced 18 fast EV charging stations they say will fill in gaps along highways throughout the state. They said this will help encourage use of electric vehicles as an alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles.

For now, two of the new charging stations will be located east of Yuma, off I-8 in Tacna and Gila Bend.

For those traveling eastbound from Parker and La Paz County, there will be charging stations off the I-10 in Salome and Tonopah.

ADOT EV charging station Arizona map

ADOT officials said some stations could open by late 2025. They will be located at existing gas stations, travels centers, restaurants and hotels.

Funding for the charging stations comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, with $5 billion in funds nationwide through the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy. This includes $76.5 million for Arizona.

ADOT officials said the charging stations should be no more than 50 miles apart. Each station will include at least four NEVI-compliant chargers, with some featuring as many as seven. The chargers are intended to charge a typical electric vehicle in 30 minutes or less.