Yuma Fire Department ceremony remembers and honors 9/11 victims, including firefighters

Wednesday marked the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Cities across the U.S. hold annual events to remember that day, including Yuma and Wellton.

In Yuma, firefighters and community members gathered at Yuma Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday to remember and honor the lives lost. A memorial stands in front of the station with a piece of the World Trade Center from New York City and plaques with the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

Yuma Fire Chief Dusty Fields reflected on what 9/11 means to him.

"I think of the suffering the whole country experienced that day," Chief Fields told KAWC. "With the current political climate, it's good for everyone to come together today and remember the sacrifices of those who lost their lives. It's a somber day but we can take some positive from it."

Other events to honor 9/11/01 were held in Yuma and Somerton.

