Yuma Fire Department ceremony remembers and honors 9/11 victims, including firefighters

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:50 PM MST
Yuma Fire Chief Dusty Fields, at the podium, leads Yuma Fire Department officials at a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Yuma Fire Station No. 1 on Sept. 11, 2024. A memorial with a piece of the World Trade Center in New York is located in front of the Yuma fire station.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Wednesday marked the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Cities across the U.S. hold annual events to remember that day, including Yuma and Wellton.

In Yuma, firefighters and community members gathered at Yuma Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday to remember and honor the lives lost. A memorial stands in front of the station with a piece of the World Trade Center from New York City and plaques with the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

Yuma Fire Chief Dusty Fields reflected on what 9/11 means to him.

"I think of the suffering the whole country experienced that day," Chief Fields told KAWC. "With the current political climate, it's good for everyone to come together today and remember the sacrifices of those who lost their lives. It's a somber day but we can take some positive from it."

Other events to honor 9/11/01 were held in Yuma and Somerton.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
