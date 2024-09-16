© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Cibola High School closed today due to potential online threat

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 16, 2024 at 10:10 AM MST
Cibola High School in Yuma
facebook.com/CibolaHighSchoolRaiders
Cibola High School in Yuma

Cibola High School in Yuma is closed today as Yuma police and Yuma Union High School District officials investigate a possible threat made online, YUHSD officials announced.

District officials said police were unable to determine whether or not the threat is credible as of Sunday evening.

Cibola students will take part in remote learning today by logging on to the Canvas Learning Management System from home.

All after-school and extracurricular activities will be postponed, including home and away athletic events, YUHSD officials said.

Officials say they will provide further updates this afternoon about the investigation and the status of school for Tuesday.

A shelter-in-place at Vista High School and Strategies for Success in Yuma was lifted at 10:42 a.m., YUHSD officials said. The Yuma Police Department investigated and deemed the threat not credible. Both schools will resume their regular class schedule for the remainder of the day.

YUHSD spokesman Eric Patten told KAWC the threat from this weekend was circulating on multiple social media platforms including Instagram.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more information as it becomes available.
