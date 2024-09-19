© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
San Luis Film Festival 2024 films share indigenous themes

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 19, 2024 at 11:21 PM MST
Organizers for the 2024 San Luis Film Festival.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
The San Luis Film Festival is back for its 14th year in 2024.

This year's festival will be held Nov. 12-15 with films showing nightly at 6 p.m. at the PPEP Tec Cesar Chavez Learning Center in San Luis. Admission is free.

Festival organizers say this year's four films share indigenous themes.

The films are:

-Nov. 12: Sunu (2015)

-Nov. 13: Corazón De Mezquite (2019)

-Nov. 14: La Mujer de Estrellas y Montañas (2023) (The Woman of Stars and Mountains)

-Nov. 15: Sugarcane (2024)

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more about the San Luis Film Festival and continuing coverage of the arts in San Luis and throughout Yuma County.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
