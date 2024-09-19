San Luis Film Festival 2024 films share indigenous themes

The San Luis Film Festival is back for its 14th year in 2024.

This year's festival will be held Nov. 12-15 with films showing nightly at 6 p.m. at the PPEP Tec Cesar Chavez Learning Center in San Luis. Admission is free.

Festival organizers say this year's four films share indigenous themes.

The films are:

-Nov. 12: Sunu (2015)

-Nov. 13: Corazón De Mezquite (2019)

-Nov. 14: La Mujer de Estrellas y Montañas (2023) (The Woman of Stars and Mountains)

-Nov. 15: Sugarcane (2024)

