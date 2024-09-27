© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
BLM lifts seasonal fire restrictions in Yuma and La Paz counties

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:33 AM MST
Tim Dewar/Bureau of Reclamation

Bureau of Land Management officials announced the agency has lifted all seasonal fire restrictions for public lands that are operated by the Colorado River District Office.

This includes BLM lands in Yuma and La Paz counties.

The change took effect this morning at 8 a.m.

BLM officials say there is still a risk of wildfires and they urge people who visit to be safe to prevent fires.

Visitors are asked to be aware of fire regulations, restrictions and area closures.

Other fire safety tips include:

  • Use metal fire rings or grills if possible. Wood placed on a fire should never exceed the size of the grill or fire ring.
  • If building a fire on the ground where permitted, choose a location away from adjoining or overhanging flammable material, and ensure the ground beneath and around the fire is clear of all flammable materials. Avoid fires on windy days if possible. 
  • If you have a campfire, make sure it is fully extinguished before leaving the area. Fires should be doused with water and dirt and stirred with a shovel until completely cold to the touch. 
  • If you use a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.
  • Never throw cigarettes out of the window of a vehicle. Use an ashtray instead. 
  • Be sure to remove cigarette butts and burned materials from your camping area.
  • Never park over dead grass as officials say a vehicle’s catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.
  • Use caution while discharging a firearm, operating an internal combustion engine, welding or operating a torch with an open flame where permitted.

BLM officials say that fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited on BLM-managed lands in Arizona.

For more information on fire restrictions, prevention tips and restrictions in your area, contact your local BLM office or visit wildlandfire.az.gov.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón