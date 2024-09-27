BLM lifts seasonal fire restrictions in Yuma and La Paz counties

Bureau of Land Management officials announced the agency has lifted all seasonal fire restrictions for public lands that are operated by the Colorado River District Office.

This includes BLM lands in Yuma and La Paz counties.

The change took effect this morning at 8 a.m.

BLM officials say there is still a risk of wildfires and they urge people who visit to be safe to prevent fires.

Visitors are asked to be aware of fire regulations, restrictions and area closures.

Other fire safety tips include:



Use metal fire rings or grills if possible. Wood placed on a fire should never exceed the size of the grill or fire ring.



If building a fire on the ground where permitted, choose a location away from adjoining or overhanging flammable material, and ensure the ground beneath and around the fire is clear of all flammable materials. Avoid fires on windy days if possible.



If you have a campfire, make sure it is fully extinguished before leaving the area. Fires should be doused with water and dirt and stirred with a shovel until completely cold to the touch.



If you use a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.



Never throw cigarettes out of the window of a vehicle. Use an ashtray instead.



Be sure to remove cigarette butts and burned materials from your camping area.



Never park over dead grass as officials say a vehicle’s catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.



Use caution while discharging a firearm, operating an internal combustion engine, welding or operating a torch with an open flame where permitted.

BLM officials say that fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited on BLM-managed lands in Arizona.