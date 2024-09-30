© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Corporation Commission Candidates: Republican Rene Lopez

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published September 30, 2024 at 11:13 AM MST
Rene Lopez, Republican candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission.
voterenelopez.com
Rene Lopez is a Republican candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Lopez is a Navy veteran who says his love language is energy. He studied nuclear energy at the University of Arizona and worked in the oil and gas industry for several years in California.

More recently, in Arizona, Lopez served on the Chandler City Council and the Chandler Parks & Recreation committee. He has also served a leader in the Arizona GOP.

"Arizona just happens to be the slowest sinking ship when it comes to utility costs. Being 49th, we're doing very well." Rene Lopez

While serving in Chandler city leadership Lopez had his first interactions with the Arizona Corporation Commission. He says he took an immediate interest in the balance required to deliver energy and water to Arizona residents while also managing the costs associated with their production and distribution.

"The amount of growth that is needed in order to keep up with the business growth we have, and the people growth we have in Arizona, is massive." Rene Lopez

Cases involving the rates state residents pay for electricity and water are some its most public facing work and can be their most controversial. Lopez says he understands the frustration with higher utility bills, but he notes the Commission tries to make sure company requests are justifiable and reasonable. He cites statistics that say Arizona is ranked 49th for the cost of its utilities for customers and compares that to the most expensive state, California right next door.

Lopez says it is important that Arizona not follow the California energy model, which he calls unreliable and high cost. Lopez contends the best option for voters is to vote for him and his fellow Republicans in the race for the ACC.

Lopez is one of three Republicans seeking a seat on the ACC. The others are Rachel Walden and incumbent Lea Marquez Peterson.
Arizona Corporation Commission, Lea Marquez Peterson, Election 2024, Arizona elections
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
