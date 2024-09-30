Arizona Corporation Commission Candidates: Republican Rene Lopez

Rene Lopez is a Republican candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Lopez is a Navy veteran who says his love language is energy. He studied nuclear energy at the University of Arizona and worked in the oil and gas industry for several years in California.

More recently, in Arizona, Lopez served on the Chandler City Council and the Chandler Parks & Recreation committee. He has also served a leader in the Arizona GOP.

"Arizona just happens to be the slowest sinking ship when it comes to utility costs. Being 49th, we're doing very well." Rene Lopez

While serving in Chandler city leadership Lopez had his first interactions with the Arizona Corporation Commission. He says he took an immediate interest in the balance required to deliver energy and water to Arizona residents while also managing the costs associated with their production and distribution.

"The amount of growth that is needed in order to keep up with the business growth we have, and the people growth we have in Arizona, is massive." Rene Lopez

Cases involving the rates state residents pay for electricity and water are some its most public facing work and can be their most controversial. Lopez says he understands the frustration with higher utility bills, but he notes the Commission tries to make sure company requests are justifiable and reasonable. He cites statistics that say Arizona is ranked 49th for the cost of its utilities for customers and compares that to the most expensive state, California right next door.

Lopez says it is important that Arizona not follow the California energy model, which he calls unreliable and high cost. Lopez contends the best option for voters is to vote for him and his fellow Republicans in the race for the ACC.

Lopez is one of three Republicans seeking a seat on the ACC. The others are Rachel Walden and incumbent Lea Marquez Peterson.