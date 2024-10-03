© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Andrade Port of Entry near Yuma to get roads repaved

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:26 PM MST
Andrade Port of Entry
x.com/Pillandia
Andrade Port of Entry

Have you driven through the Andrade Port of Entry in Winterhaven, Calif. near Yuma recently and thought the roads there were all beat up?

Well. relief is coming soon thanks to more than $3.1 million that has been awarded for carbon asphalt and concrete paving projects there.

Officials with the U.S. General Services Administration announced a contract of $3,180,208 for the Andrade paving project to remove existing paving covering the northbound vehicle inspection lanes and replace it with 26,000 square feet of new, so called "low-embodied" carbon asphalt, which officials say complies with GSA's new low-carbon construction standards.

About $2,899,180 of the contract comes from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

GSA officials said the contract was awarded to OCS Construction Services, Inc. from Riverside, Calif. The firm was also selected for a $1.5 million contract to repave the Tucson Border Patrol Headquarters.
Victor Calderón
