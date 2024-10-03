Somerton, San Luis senior centers receive COVID home tests from RCBH

Seniors in Somerton and San Luis recently received boxes of COVID-19 home tests from officials at the Regional Center for Border Health.

RCBH officials said the San Luis Walk-In Clinic made the donations to seniors at the San Luis Senior Center and the Somerton Desert Valley Senior Center.

Yesenia Sedano, RCBH's quality assurance coordinator and Catalina Navarro, an international public relations specialist, presented two boxes of COVID tests to each location where seniors ages 60 and up attend daily for programs, meals and health services.

Sedano said that Seniors are more likely to experience serious

illnesses from COVID-19. Each box donated by RCBH comes with 45 double test kits.

Information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations available at RCBH: (928) 236-8001.