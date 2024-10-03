© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Somerton, San Luis senior centers receive COVID home tests from RCBH

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 3, 2024 at 1:35 AM MST
Somerton seniors receive COVID-19 home tests from Regional Center for Border Health officials.

Seniors in Somerton and San Luis recently received boxes of COVID-19 home tests from officials at the Regional Center for Border Health.

RCBH officials said the San Luis Walk-In Clinic made the donations to seniors at the San Luis Senior Center and the Somerton Desert Valley Senior Center.

Yesenia Sedano, RCBH's quality assurance coordinator and Catalina Navarro, an international public relations specialist, presented two boxes of COVID tests to each location where seniors ages 60 and up attend daily for programs, meals and health services.

Sedano said that Seniors are more likely to experience serious
illnesses from COVID-19. Each box donated by RCBH comes with 45 double test kits.

Information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations available at RCBH: (928) 236-8001.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
