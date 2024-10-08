© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden coming to Yuma to campaign for VP Harris

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 8, 2024 at 2:01 PM MST
While elected officials and celebrities are making multiple visits to Phoenix and Tucson in support of either Vice President Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, the Harris campaign is sending one of its big names to Yuma this week.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will campaign in Yuma on Friday. No further details have been announced.

Jill Biden's visit is one of several announced visits from the two campaigns in Arizona this week as early voting begins Wednesday.

This past weekend, actresses Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba and Glenn Close were joined by Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Texas, former Ambassador Susan Rice, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and actor Michael Ealy at several events in the Phoenix area to get out the vote for Harris and thank campaign volunteers who canvassed in triple-digit temperatures.

On Wednesday, Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will campaign in Chandler, Phoenix and Tucson. Republican VP nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio will be in Tucson that day as well.

On Thursday, Harris will hold a rally in Phoenix.

On Sunday, Trump will hold a rally in Prescott Valley.

Last month, the Harris campaign held its first official event in Yuma as actress Mishel Prada spoke to campaign volunteers.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more details on campaign events as they are announced and for continuing election coverage.
