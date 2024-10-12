San Luis get out the vote event on Sunday to have soccer theme

An event to get out the vote in San Luis on Sunday will have a soccer theme.

The event is called "Mete un gol por la democracia- Todos a votar", or "Score a goal for democracy-everyone vote". It's being put on by groups including NextGen America, UnidosUS and the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU.

Claudio Suarez, who played for the Mexican national soccer team, will attend. Suarez also played for club teams Chivas De Guadalajara and Chivas USA in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the San Luis Medical Mall.

