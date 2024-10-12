© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
San Luis get out the vote event on Sunday to have soccer theme

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM MST
An event to get out the vote in San Luis on Sunday will have a soccer theme.

The event is called "Mete un gol por la democracia- Todos a votar", or "Score a goal for democracy-everyone vote". It's being put on by groups including NextGen America, UnidosUS and the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU.

Claudio Suarez, who played for the Mexican national soccer team, will attend. Suarez also played for club teams Chivas De Guadalajara and Chivas USA in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the San Luis Medical Mall.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from this event.
News San Luisget out the vote
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón