First Lady Dr. Jill Biden makes likely first Yuma visit for a high-profile Democrat in support of Harris

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 14, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden addresses supporters at a rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris at the Yuma Art Center on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
In perhaps a sign that Democrats are not willing to concede anything in this year's presidential election, Dr. Jill Biden made what appears to be the first Yuma visit by someone affiliated with the top of a Democratic presidential ticket at a rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.

Dr. Biden spoke before Yuma County residents including local elected officials and candidates at the Yuma Art Center. Several wore Harris gear and when Jill Biden arrived the crowd greeted her with a strong "Thank you Joe!" cheer for her husband President Joe Biden.

"We will elect a new generation of leaders," she said. "We will choose a new way forward. Let's elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz!"

Yuma Democrats online said they can remember Republicans Trump and President George H.W. Bush making past visits to Yuma and former Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in support of then U.S. Sen. Martha McSally.

But neither President Barack Obama nor Bill Clinton is believed to have ventured west in Arizona from Phoenix and Tucson. The same goes for President Biden and former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's visit to Yuma and what she and Yuma County Democrats had to say about the 2024 election.

Beverly Cade of Yuma wore Vice President Kamala Harris gear and a flag as she waited in line for the rally with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Margarita Keath of Yuma holds up a sign thanking President Joe Biden before the rally with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Arturo Rodriguez of the United Farm Workers recalls visiting Yuma with Cesar Chavez. “Yuma is on the map again!” he said. With him is First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Grupo Indiscretoz of San Luis warms up the crowd before the rally in Yuma with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
