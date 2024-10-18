AWC training aims to foster campus inclusivity

College campuses are diverse, bringing together people from different backgrounds and cultures.

LGBTQ+ students often face unique challenges, and benefit, from efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive campus environment, or safe zone.

The campus-wide safe zone training, Monday, is an opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to learn how to make our campus a more welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, including members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"If we start educating early on, then the more you're exposed as you're going through your higher education journey and maybe even obtaining your degree and starting your career. That's what's going to help you be more inclusive and appropriate and not cause harm because of the terms that you're using." - Diana Corona

The afternoon training will cover various topics, like the LGBTQ+ terms, the coming out process and includes an activity that teaches about the experience of not being accepted by friends, family, in the workplace, or at school.

Diana Corona, AWC Student Health and Wellness Coordinator says that getting this training now fosters a sense of inclusivity and shapes a more respectful and productive academic environment.

"If we start educating early on, then the more you're exposed as you're going through your higher education journey and maybe even obtaining your degree and starting your career. That's what's going to help you be more inclusive and appropriate and not cause harm because of the terms that you're using," said Corona, who also attends the training sessions held each semester.

She noted that this is just one of the workshops offered before the semester ends.

For more information about the events, visit the AWC website.

