Quacy Smith challenging Congressman Gosar in Arizona CD9: 'he's been M.I.A.'

Victor Calderón
Published October 18, 2024 at 4:20 PM MST
Quacy Smith
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Quacy Smith

Quacy Smith is challenging Congressman Paul Gosar in Congressional District 9, which includes part of Yuma County.

Smith is a Marine veteran, a former police officer and a small business owner who said he has enjoyed getting out and meeting with the public and listening to them. He says that separates him from Gosar, who does not appear to hold public events throughout his district.

Smith also says Gosar has missed several votes in Congress. Gosar has not appeared in debates including one Wednesday on Arizona PBS. KAWC has invited Gosar for an interview and his office has not responded.

Smith says he will be a visible representative for all constituents and is willing to reach across the aisle in a time when he says many voters are tired of divisiveness in politics.

This is part of our interview with Quacy Smith, who visited the KAWC studios in Yuma on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned to KAWC for more of our interview with Smith.
