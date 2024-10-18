Theatre professor celebrates 10 years at Arizona Western College

Ann Wilkinson is a professor of theatre who has been teaching at Arizona Western College for ten years now. Born in Iowa, she spent much of her life working in acting and theatre before bringing her expertise to AWC.

“'Just say yes.’ That’s kind of how I’ve lived my life.” - Ann Wilkinson

Mary Ann Halperin Headshot of Ann Wilkinson during her time acting

“'Just say yes.’ That’s kind of how I’ve lived my life.”, says Wilkinson. Early in her career, Wilkinson moved to Los Angeles and became a successful casting director, working on over 100 projects per year. Eventually, She returned to Iowa, where she began teaching and sat on the Screen Actors Guild Board in Chicago. In 2014, she began her tenure at AWC.

Ed Krieger Ann Wilkinson during casting career

“[Theatre] is a necessary outlet for our emotional and cultrual development as a community.” - Ann Wilkinson

“[Theatre] is a necessary outlet for our emotional and cultrual development as a community,” says Wilkinson, who believes that theatre can bond the Yuma community together. While actors may not be able to work full-time in Yuma, there are many opportunities for residents to get involved in the local theatre scene.