Second Gentleman Emhoff visit to Yuma County shows Democrats are fighting for every vote in Arizona
Yuma County residents who may have been surprised to see First Lady Dr. Jill Biden last weekend for the biggest visit by a top Democrat here in recent memory didn't have to wait long for the next such visit.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, rallied supporters and campaign volunteers in Somerton and Yuma on Saturday.
Yuma County has been a red county in recent elections. Trump won the county in 2020 while Joe Biden won Arizona and the presidency. This month's visits by two high-profile Democrats show the party is fighting for every vote up and down the ballot here and throughout the state.
Between his meetings with supporters here, Emhoff stopped for lunch at Mr. G's, a popular Mexican restaurant in Yuma. He was joined by Isabel Casillas Guzman, the administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
In case you were wondering if Emhoff ordered rolled tacos or a bean and cheese burrito, or something else on the menu, local reporters were not allowed inside the restaurant.
