© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second Gentleman Emhoff visit to Yuma County shows Democrats are fighting for every vote in Arizona

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 19, 2024 at 7:43 PM MST
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff address supporters at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Somerton Middle School in Somerton, Ariz. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024,
Travis Mitchell/provided to KAWC
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff address supporters at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Somerton Middle School in Somerton, Ariz. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024,

Yuma County residents who may have been surprised to see First Lady Dr. Jill Biden last weekend for the biggest visit by a top Democrat here in recent memory didn't have to wait long for the next such visit.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, rallied supporters and campaign volunteers in Somerton and Yuma on Saturday.

Yuma County has been a red county in recent elections. Trump won the county in 2020 while Joe Biden won Arizona and the presidency. This month's visits by two high-profile Democrats show the party is fighting for every vote up and down the ballot here and throughout the state.

Between his meetings with supporters here, Emhoff stopped for lunch at Mr. G's, a popular Mexican restaurant in Yuma. He was joined by Isabel Casillas Guzman, the administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In case you were wondering if Emhoff ordered rolled tacos or a bean and cheese burrito, or something else on the menu, local reporters were not allowed inside the restaurant.

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC for complete coverage from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's visit to Somerton and Yuma.

Ballet Folklorico dancers from the Gadsden Elementary School District perform before the Harris rally with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at Somerton Middle School.
Miriam Limon/provided to KAWC
Ballet Folklorico dancers from the Gadsden Elementary School District perform before the Harris rally with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at Somerton Middle School.
The Gadsden Elementary School District mariachi band performs before a Harris rally at Somerton Middle School on Oct. 19, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
The Gadsden Elementary School District mariachi band performs before a Harris rally at Somerton Middle School on Oct. 19, 2024.
Artist Emilia Verdugo of Gadsden, Ariz. made her own attire for Vice President Kamala Harris before a rally in Somerton with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Artist Emilia Verdugo of Gadsden, Ariz. made her own attire for Vice President Kamala Harris before a rally in Somerton with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
Kamala Harris supporters including a Dog for Harris wait for the rally with Second Gentleman Emhoff to begin in Somerton. That's Dobby, a Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix who is a service dog to his owner.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Kamala Harris supporters including a Dog for Harris wait for the rally with Second Gentleman Emhoff to begin in Somerton. That's Dobby, a Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix who is a service dog to his owner.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Isabel Casillas Guzman, administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, stop at Mr. G’s, a popular Mexican restaurant in Yuma, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Isabel Casillas Guzman, administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, stop at Mr. G’s, a popular Mexican restaurant in Yuma, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff thanks Harris Walz campaign volunteers in Yuma on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff thanks Harris Walz campaign volunteers in Yuma on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Tags
News Second Gentleman Doug EmhoffHarris Walz campaignYuma County DemocratsYuma County Democratic PartyElection 2024
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content