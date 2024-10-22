Latina journalists visit Yuma to cover what the Latino vote means for the 2024 election

Three independent Latina journalists were in Yuma on Monday as they travel around the southwest covering the Latino vote in the whirlwind 2024 election.

Two have Yuma connections: Carmen Márquez grew up here, graduated from Arizona Western College and helped start the local Telemundo affiliate. Carmen Valencia was a reporter at KYMA.

They and fellow independent reporter Cora Cervantes have been in Yuma, Arizona and Nevada interviewing voters, farmworkers, activists and campaign officials about what is on their minds as all eyes are on the two swing states out West.

Their project is "El Voto Latino 2024: In Search of the 36 Million" in partnership with palabra, an initiative of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and URL Media.

We talked about addressing a lack of Latin@ representation in newsrooms and why some Hispanics, mostly men, are voting for Trump while women dream of a female U.S. President in Kamala Harris.