© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latina journalists visit Yuma to cover what the Latino vote means for the 2024 election

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 22, 2024 at 9:45 AM MST
Independent journalists Carmen Márquez, Cora Cervantes and Carmen Valencia visited the KAWC studios on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. They're in Yua for the project on the Latino vote "El Voto Latino 2024: In search of the 36 million".
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Independent journalists Carmen Márquez, Cora Cervantes and Carmen Valencia visited the KAWC studios on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. They're in Yuma for the project on the Latino vote "El Voto Latino 2024: In search of the 36 million".

Three independent Latina journalists were in Yuma on Monday as they travel around the southwest covering the Latino vote in the whirlwind 2024 election.

Two have Yuma connections: Carmen Márquez grew up here, graduated from Arizona Western College and helped start the local Telemundo affiliate. Carmen Valencia was a reporter at KYMA.

They and fellow independent reporter Cora Cervantes have been in Yuma, Arizona and Nevada interviewing voters, farmworkers, activists and campaign officials about what is on their minds as all eyes are on the two swing states out West.

Their project is "El Voto Latino 2024: In Search of the 36 Million" in partnership with palabra, an initiative of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and URL Media.

We talked about addressing a lack of Latin@ representation in newsrooms and why some Hispanics, mostly men, are voting for Trump while women dream of a female U.S. President in Kamala Harris.
Tags
News Election 2024get out the vote
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content