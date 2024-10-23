Sen. Kelly flies himself into Yuma to support Harris for President

Sen. Mark Kelly told Yuma County Democrats they need to vote early and reach out to fellow Democrats, independents and disaffected Republicans to vote for Kamala Harris for President as a Donald Trump win would be bad for America.

Sen. Kelly met with supporters Tuesday afternoon at Cafecito in downtown Yuma. He piloted his own plane as part of a campaign tour this week throughout Arizona for the Harris Walz campaign.

Kelly and Democrats are coming to Yuma as well as making the traditional Phoenix and Tucson stops to win in Arizona again. Joe Biden won the state and the presidency in 2020 while Yuma County went for Trump.

In the past two weeks, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have visited Yuma County, along with the former president of the United Farmworkers, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration and Carlos Eduardo Espina, a

community organizer and immigrant rights activist who has more than 14 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Republicans have not held any recent announced outside visits by Trump campaign surrogates in Yuma County. Kari Lake, who is running for the Senate, brought her campaign tour bus, with "Endorsed by President Trump" on one side along with a photo of the two, to Yuma on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Kelly was joined in Yuma by Susan Rice, the former United Nations Ambassador.

"Donald Trump does not appreciate veterans and our service," he said. "He calls us 'losers' and 'suckers'."

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Tuesday's Yuma visit by Sen. Mark Kelly and former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice and continuing coverage of Election 2024.