Yuma County Sheriff's Office looking for man seen destroying political signs

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say was seen destroying political signs in the Foothills area.

YCSO officials said that this past Wednesday, they received multiple reports about a man destroying campaign signs in the area of East 40th Street and South Foothills Boulevard.

Officials said witnesses told police the man was running over signs with a vehicle, kicking the signs over and using a machete to damage the signs. Deputies arrived on scene and searched the area but did not find the man or vehicle.

YCSO is asking the public for assistance in identifying the vehicle and/or suspect in the photo and to report any damaged or stolen political signs to your local law enforcement agency.

They remind the public that it is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office without authorization. Additional charges of trespassing, theft, and/or criminal damage may also apply under certain circumstances.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.