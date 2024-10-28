© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride celebrates the borderlands in Yuma County

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 28, 2024 at 9:26 AM MST
Cyclists depart from the Yuma Civic Center for the 8th annual Mayors' International Bike Ride on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Cyclists depart from the Yuma Civic Center for the 8th annual Mayors' International Bike Ride on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

The 8th annual Mayors' International Bike Ride this past weekend celebrated the borderlands, mayors from throughout Yuma County and participants said.

Saturday morning's race began at the Yuma Civic Center as cyclists of all experience levels lined up at 8 a.m. and took off.

The course took them to the Cocopah Korner store on Highway 95, Somerton City Hall, Gadsden and San Luis, Ariz. before cyclists crossed the border into San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.

Mr. B's Bicycles of Yuma, an event sponsor, followed the riders and assisted anyone with a flat tire, broken chain or other bike issue.

Most riders made it to San Luis, Ariz. with a smaller group ending the race in San Luis R.C.

Three mayors- Doug Nicholls of Yuma, Jerry Anaya of Somerton and the new Mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado César Iván Sandoval Gámez were joined during the event by councilmembers from Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton and Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride.

A map shows the course for the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride from Yuma to San Luis Rio Colorado.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
A map shows the course for the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride from Yuma to San Luis Rio Colorado.
Brent Fetters of Yuma rides a tall bike at the start of the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride in Yuma.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Brent Fetters of Yuma rides a tall bike at the start of the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride in Yuma.
Elected officials from the City of Yuma, Yuma County, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton at Somerton City Hall during the Mayors' International Bike Ride in 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Elected officials from the City of Yuma, Yuma County, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton at Somerton City Hall during the Mayors' International Bike Ride in 2024.
Maribel Lopez, who co-founded the Gorditas BMX all womens BMX group in Yuma, during a layover in San Luis, Arizona for the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Maribel Lopez, who co-founded the Gorditas BMX all womens BMX group in Yuma, during a layover in San Luis, Arizona for the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride.
César Iván Sandoval Gámez, the new Mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, during the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
César Iván Sandoval Gámez, the new Mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, during the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride.
Cyclists wait at the San Luis Port of Entry after the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Cyclists wait at the San Luis Port of Entry after the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride.
Tags
News Binational Bike RideMayors' International Bike Ride
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content