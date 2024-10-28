2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride celebrates the borderlands in Yuma County

The 8th annual Mayors' International Bike Ride this past weekend celebrated the borderlands, mayors from throughout Yuma County and participants said.

Saturday morning's race began at the Yuma Civic Center as cyclists of all experience levels lined up at 8 a.m. and took off.

The course took them to the Cocopah Korner store on Highway 95, Somerton City Hall, Gadsden and San Luis, Ariz. before cyclists crossed the border into San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.

Mr. B's Bicycles of Yuma, an event sponsor, followed the riders and assisted anyone with a flat tire, broken chain or other bike issue.

Most riders made it to San Luis, Ariz. with a smaller group ending the race in San Luis R.C.

Three mayors- Doug Nicholls of Yuma, Jerry Anaya of Somerton and the new Mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado César Iván Sandoval Gámez were joined during the event by councilmembers from Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton and Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride.

Victor Calderón/KAWC A map shows the course for the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride from Yuma to San Luis Rio Colorado.

Victor Calderón/KAWC Brent Fetters of Yuma rides a tall bike at the start of the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride in Yuma.

Victor Calderón/KAWC Elected officials from the City of Yuma, Yuma County, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton at Somerton City Hall during the Mayors' International Bike Ride in 2024.

Victor Calderón/KAWC Maribel Lopez, who co-founded the Gorditas BMX all womens BMX group in Yuma, during a layover in San Luis, Arizona for the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride.

Victor Calderón/KAWC César Iván Sandoval Gámez, the new Mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, during the 2024 Mayors' International Bike Ride.