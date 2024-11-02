© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Kofa HS golfer qualifies for Arizona state tournament

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 2, 2024 at 6:51 PM MST
Kofa High School golfer Charlize Anaya
YUHSD
Kofa High School golfer Charlize Anaya

A golfer from Kofa High School in Yuma has qualified for the state tournament.

Charlize Anaya, a senior student from Somerton, qualified for the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I girls golf state tournament, Yuma Union High School District officials announced.

Anaya is the first Kings girls golfer to reach the state competition since her coach Amanda Garcia-Tellez qualified in 2009.

YUHSD officials said the state tournament will be held this upcoming Monday and Tuesday at Aguila Golf Course in Laveen Village, Ariz. near Phoenix.

In a released statement, Garcia-Tellez said “This is a huge honor and as a coach a very proud moment to be able to take such a talented student-athlete to the state championships. Charlize has potential to be of the top golfers at the tournament.”
