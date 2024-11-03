Esteban Rosales, 25, running for San Luis City Council

If you're a voter in San Luis, Ariz., you may have seen the last name Rosales twice on your ballot this year and thought the same candidate was running for two different offices.

You would be forgiven if you thought the Rosales name among the six city council candidates was longtime Councilman Matias Rosales, who has served on the council for 12 years.

Well, this time it's his son, Esteban Rosales, at 25 years old the youngest candidate this year. Matias is stepping down from the council to run for the Arizona House in Legislative District 23, which stretches from Yuma County up to western Maricopa County (Buckeye/Goodyear area).

The two work together in real estate in Yuma County.

Esteban Rosales visited the KAWC studios this past Friday where we talked about following in his dad's footsteps, his earliest political memory and how to engage young voters like himself.

The other candidates for San Luis City Council are incumbent Councilman Luis Cabrera, Lizeth Servin, James Allen Jr., Ruben Walshe and Jorge Villicana.

