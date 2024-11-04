Coping with election loss

To say that the last three election seasons have been vitriolic is probably an understatement. Despite elections being about the future for all Americans, a lot of campaigning seems designed to divide us politically, socially, and even morally.

We’re told everything is at stake, that the future of democracy is on the line, and that the other guys don’t get that – they don’t share your values, they don’t deserve your concern.

In some ways casting a vote is basically tribalism, and with only two real choices it seems, we feel compelled to pick a side, some doing so with great fervor and passion.

But elections end on election day (or close to it these days given the controversies around counting votes).

So, what happens if our candidate doesn’t win? How do we come down from the high of expectation and settle into the disappointment of defeat, especially with all the rhetoric of a contentious campaign season still rattling around our heads?

Author, psychotherapist and educator, Dr. Troy Love, says it’s all about perspective. Love is the clinical director at Yuma Counseling Services and graciously agreed to talk with us about finding peace in the aftermath of loss, even an election loss.