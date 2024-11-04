© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Coping with election loss

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 4, 2024 at 2:10 PM MST
Mental or Emotional health infographic presentation template to prevent from mental disorder such as social connection, stay active, managing stress, brain healthy diet, sleep, meaning and purpose.
Whale Design - stock.adobe.com
/
550217576
Dr. Troy Love suggests a mix of movement, engagement, and self-reflection to handle the grief over election results that don't go the way you'd like.

To say that the last three election seasons have been vitriolic is probably an understatement. Despite elections being about the future for all Americans, a lot of campaigning seems designed to divide us politically, socially, and even morally.

We’re told everything is at stake, that the future of democracy is on the line, and that the other guys don’t get that – they don’t share your values, they don’t deserve your concern.

In some ways casting a vote is basically tribalism, and with only two real choices it seems, we feel compelled to pick a side, some doing so with great fervor and passion.

But elections end on election day (or close to it these days given the controversies around counting votes).

So, what happens if our candidate doesn’t win? How do we come down from the high of expectation and settle into the disappointment of defeat, especially with all the rhetoric of a contentious campaign season still rattling around our heads?

Author, psychotherapist and educator, Dr. Troy Love, says it’s all about perspective. Love is the clinical director at Yuma Counseling Services and graciously agreed to talk with us about finding peace in the aftermath of loss, even an election loss.
News Yuma County ElectionElection 2024Mental Healthpolitics
