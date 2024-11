In Arizona's 7th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Raul Grijalva was declared the winner in his race to return to Congress.

Grijalva defeated Republican Daniel Butierez Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race at 8:39 p.m.

This is Grijalva’s 12th election victory but likely his last. He announced he was diagnosed with lung cancer in the spring and said he would not run again after 2024.

