Ready, Set, Go for Yuma County Recorder's Office On Election Day

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Yuma County Recorder, Rick Colwell, says his staff is ready for what is forecasted to be heavy voter turnout for today's election.

He says security has been beefed up at voting centers to protect the public, even though no threats currently have been reports.

All in all, Colwell doesn't expect any big issues today.

The first set of results are expected to be released to the public by 8 o'clock. These results will include all tabulated early ballots and in-person votes received prior to Election Day.

The next set of results will be from area vote center locations as they enter the voting center, and will be updated online until the ballots from the last location arrives.

Early ballots dropped off at the vote centers on Election Day, and provisional ballots, will be audited at the closing of each voting location, transported to headquarters, and transferred to Voter Services staff for processing.

The estimated number of ballots left to process will be reported with the final release of the Election Day results.