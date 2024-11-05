© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Ready, Set, Go for Yuma County Recorder's Office On Election Day

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM MST
Yuma County Votes 2024
PX Media - stock.adobe.com
/
302473932
Yuma County Votes 2024

BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Yuma County Recorder, Rick Colwell, says his staff is ready for what is forecasted to be heavy voter turnout for today's election.

He says security has been beefed up at voting centers to protect the public, even though no threats currently have been reports.

All in all, Colwell doesn't expect any big issues today.

The first set of results are expected to be released to the public by 8 o'clock. These results will include all tabulated early ballots and in-person votes received prior to Election Day.

The next set of results will be from area vote center locations as they enter the voting center, and will be updated online until the ballots from the last location arrives.

Early ballots dropped off at the vote centers on Election Day, and provisional ballots, will be audited at the closing of each voting location, transported to headquarters, and transferred to Voter Services staff for processing.

The estimated number of ballots left to process will be reported with the final release of the Election Day results.
Chris McDaniel
Chris McDaniel is a Yuma native and fourth generation graduate of Yuma High School. He began his print journalism career at the Yuma Sun as a reporter in 2009. He later worked in the Pacific Northwest as an editor for Peninsula Daily News, as arts editor for The Port Townsend and Jefferson County Leader, and as publisher for a small weekly newspaper in the badlands of Montana. He is a graduate of Peninsula College, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management degree. He has served as host for KAWC's Morning Edition and All Things Considered and spends much of his time gathering reports from the field in Yuma and La Paz Counties.
See stories by Chris McDaniel
