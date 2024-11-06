Latest Updates on 2024 Local Yuma County Election Results

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Here are the latest results from the the General Election in Yuma County, released Wednesday morning. Does not include uncontested races.

There were 35,980 ballots cast out of 111,666 registered voters in Yuma County, or 32.22% of registered voters.

YUMA COUNTY —

· County Assessor — Republican Stevie Seale has received 22,301 votes, or 62.26% of votes cast, versus Democrat Brian De La Hoya, who received 11,871 votes, or 34.74% of votes cast.

· County Recorder — Republican David Lara has received 21,968 votes, or 64.34% of votes cast, versus Democrat Emilia Cortez, who received 12,176 votes, or 35.66% of votes cast.

· County School Superintendent — Republican incumbent Tom Hurt received 21,981 votes, or 64.76% of votes cast, versus Democrat Norma Nelson, who received 11,961 votes, or 35.24% of votes cast.

· County Treasurer — Republican David Alexandre has received 20,366 votes, or 60.06% of votes cast, versus Democrat Angela Pancrazi Moreno, who received 13,546 votes, or 39.94% of votes cast.

CITY OF YUMA —

· Council Member — Mark Martinez has received 7,022 votes, or 54.39% of votes cast, versus Martin Garcia, who received 5,889 votes, or 45.61% of votes cast.

· PROP 425 (Pay Raise for Mayor and City Council) — No votes curently lead, with 8,480 votes, or 55.84% percent of votes cast. Yes votes are 6,707, or 44.16% of votes cast.

YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

· Board Member — Jeff Stoner has received 12,053 votes, or 30.66% of votes cast; David Ibarra, who received 11,639 votes, or 29.61% of votes cast; Cori Rico has received 8,029 votes, or 20.43% of votes cast; and Faith Klostreich, who received 7,586 votes, or 19.30% of votes cast.

· PROP 428 (77$ Million Bond) — No votes curently lead, with 11,551 votes, or 58.73% percent of votes cast. Yes votes are 8,117, or 41.27% of votes cast.

SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT 11 —

· Board Member — Juan F. Castillo has received 1,086 votes, or 27.62% of votes cast; Lorena Delgadillo, who received 1.018 votes, or 25.89% of votes cast; Christina Clark has received 973 votes, or 24.75% of votes cast; and Elizabeth B. Moreno, who received 855 votes, or 21.74% of votes cast.

· PROP 429 (14$ Million Bond) — Yes votes curently lead, with 1983 votes, or 50.26% percent of votes cast. No votes are 973, or 49.74% of votes cast.

