More than 18,000 Ballots Pending Tabulation by Yuma County Election Services Division

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — As of 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8th, there are 18,011 ballots pending tabulation by the Yuma County Election Services Division.

In addition, there are 13,703 early and late/early ballots remaining to be processed. The signature verification process for early, late/early, and provisional ballots remains ongoing.

And, there are 1,187 provisional ballots remaining.

If a voter’s signature requires verification, Yuma County Voter Services staff will reach out directly to affected voters. These voters will have until Sunday, Nov. 10th, at 5 p.m. to correct their signature, ensuring their ballot is counted.

The official canvass of the election results will take place before the Yuma County Board of Supervisors in a Special Session on Wednesday, Nov. 20th, at 9 a.m. This session will formally certify the election results for Yuma County.