More than 18,000 Ballots Pending Tabulation by Yuma County Election Services Division

KAWC
Published November 8, 2024 at 1:56 PM MST
Voter Parking directs voters to polling center on the Arizona Western College campus
Mack Schwitzing
Voter Parking directs voters to polling center on the Arizona Western College campus

BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — As of 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8th, there are 18,011 ballots pending tabulation by the Yuma County Election Services Division.

In addition, there are 13,703 early and late/early ballots remaining to be processed. The signature verification process for early, late/early, and provisional ballots remains ongoing.

And, there are 1,187 provisional ballots remaining.

If a voter’s signature requires verification, Yuma County Voter Services staff will reach out directly to affected voters. These voters will have until Sunday, Nov. 10th, at 5 p.m. to correct their signature, ensuring their ballot is counted.

The official canvass of the election results will take place before the Yuma County Board of Supervisors in a Special Session on Wednesday, Nov. 20th, at 9 a.m. This session will formally certify the election results for Yuma County.
