Mateo the Matador debuts at Arizona Western College

Arizona Western College has a new face for its athletic programs and overall school spirit events.

After three years of focus groups, student feedback and the work of many AWC staffers behind the scenes, Mateo the Matador made his splashy introduction on Tuesday before students, faculty and staff on the main Yuma campus.

You may remember Andale, the bull matador mascot. He retired last month. AWC officials have said that while Andale was still popular, his look was a little outdated (with the old maroon and gold colors) and it was time for a new mascot to fit with the newer branding and colors of red and turquoise that have been phased in to AWC Matadors athletic teams.

After social media teasers in the past couple of weeks, Mateo was ready to meet his fellow Matadors and three high school mascots from Yuma (Gila Ridge) and Somerton (Tyson the Toro).

Look for Mateo at future Matadors home games and AWC social events.

Victor Calderón/KAWC Mateo the Matador