La Paz County solar project moving forward after BLM report

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 14, 2024 at 1:46 PM MST
The 35-megawatt Foothills plant is one of nine locations where large-scale energy storage systems have been installed, as part of the APS “Solar After Sunset” project.
PHOTO COURTESY APS
A 3,500-acre solar project in La Paz County is a step closer to construction following an Environmental Impact Statement released by the Bureau of Land Management.

The Jove Solar project in La Paz County, if approved, would generate up to 600 megawatts of solar power, enough for about 180,000 homes.

The builder, Jove Solar, LLC, would construct, operate, maintain, and following a 30-year lease, decommission the solar facility on 3,495 acres of public land and 38 acres of county land.

The BLM Impact Statement suggests some changes, including avoiding construction within a local wash and avoiding areas of environmental sensitivity.

In a press release, Ray Castro, BLM Yuma Field Manager, says the agency will continue to work with local stakeholders to address any issues with the project moving forward.

The BLM says it has approved 32 gigawatts of clean energy projects on public lands, surpassing the Biden Administration’s goal of 25 gigawatts by 2025.
Tags
News Solar EnergyLa Paz Countyrenewable energy
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
