La Paz County solar project moving forward after BLM report

A 3,500-acre solar project in La Paz County is a step closer to construction following an Environmental Impact Statement released by the Bureau of Land Management.

The Jove Solar project in La Paz County, if approved, would generate up to 600 megawatts of solar power, enough for about 180,000 homes.

The builder, Jove Solar, LLC, would construct, operate, maintain, and following a 30-year lease, decommission the solar facility on 3,495 acres of public land and 38 acres of county land.

The BLM Impact Statement suggests some changes, including avoiding construction within a local wash and avoiding areas of environmental sensitivity.

In a press release, Ray Castro, BLM Yuma Field Manager, says the agency will continue to work with local stakeholders to address any issues with the project moving forward.

The BLM says it has approved 32 gigawatts of clean energy projects on public lands, surpassing the Biden Administration’s goal of 25 gigawatts by 2025.

