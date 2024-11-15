The Student Success Center provides support as exam week approaches.

As Arizona Western College prepares for finals week, students scramble to take advantage of resources available on campus to help them.

This week we spoke with tutors in the Student Success Center about their experience tutoring during finals week.

The student success center offers free tutoring for students in a wide range of subjects.

In the math center students can get help in all levels of math courses as well as business, technology and science, they can also rent TI-84 graphing calculators.

Meanwhile, in the writing center students can get help in all levels of writing in any academic subject and tutoring in classes such as: English as a second language, American sign language and Spanish.

Nihar Mohan, a math tutor at the student success center says that things can get challenging as exam week approaches.

“Midterms and exam times could be a little challenging” Mohan says, “you’ll get a larger number of students probably, and that time they’re under pressure and achieving all the goals that we want as independent learners might not be available to us at the time but we still work towards those ends.”

The student success center is now using Accudemia to schedule in person and online tutoring appointments.