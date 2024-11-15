© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KAWC Student Newsroom Page

Young activist in Yuma plans local women's march

KAWC | By Mack Schwitzing
Published November 15, 2024 at 1:51 PM MST
Julia Castillo, Local Activist and Arizona Western College Student, in the KAWC Studio
Mack Schwitzing
Julia Castillo, Local Activist and Arizona Western College Student, in the KAWC Studio

20 year-old Arizona Western College student and local activist Julia Castillo is planning a Women’s March here in Yuma on November 23rd. Her influence for holding the march: Former President Donald Trump’s declared victory in the presidential election.

Castillo spoke with KAWC about the importance of coming together as a community in support of women’s rights.

"I feel like women are often silenced, even in ways that we don't ourselves recognize." - Julia Castillo

"I feel like women are often silenced, even in ways that we don't ourselves recognize," says Castillo. She believes that community members can support and celebrate women regardless of their gender or political beliefs.

The women’s march will be Saturday, November 23rd, beginning at 2PM on 1145 S 4th Avenue. For more information about the march, email juliacastillospears@gmail.com.

