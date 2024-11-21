Arizona Western College Theatre Department prepares a new short play competition.

This weekend, Arizona Western college’s theater department is hosting its new short play competition ‘310 in Yuma’.

Five teams that met the registration deadline had 3 weeks to assemble their company and then write, rehearse and perform a 10-minute play.

"I mean I love the play that I’m in. I am in love with it but it’s very hectic because we got three weeks to do like, a full-on production” - Chloe Michaels

The challenges in the competition included everyone using the same set, assigned prop and a particular line of dialogue.

Chloe Michaels, one of the actors participating in the competition, shared her experience preparing to compete.

“I mean I love the play that I’m in. I am in love with it, but it’s very hectic because we got three weeks to do like, a full-on production,” Said Michaels.

A panel of judges will determine which of the five teams met the challenges and the audience will also have a chance to vote for their favorites.

The event will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 PM and tickets are five dollars at the door.

for more information visit the AWC website.

You can hear an audio version of this story on this week's broadcast of The Intern Show during KAWC's Arizona Edition program Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

