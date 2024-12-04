© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
$27.5 Million Federal Grant to Upgrade I-40 Interchanges in Northeastern Arizona

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 4, 2024 at 9:48 AM MST
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has secured a $27.5 million federal grant to enhance two critical Interstate 40 interchanges in northeastern Arizona, strengthening transportation links with the Navajo Nation capital, Window Rock, and surrounding communities.
The funding comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Investment Program.

The grant will facilitate the replacement of four bridges at two key interchanges: Navajo Nation Route 12 (Window Rock) at milepost 357, and Grant Road (Lupton) at milepost 359. These bridges no longer meet modern design standards, prompting the need for upgrades.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $48.6 million, and it will address several key infrastructure improvements. These include improved traffic flow, better pedestrian safety, enhanced flood prevention measures, and increased vertical clearance, which will allow for safer and more efficient travel through the intersections.

“This project is crucial for those who live in and travel through the Navajo Nation. Upgrading these interchanges will improve safety and strengthen connections, supporting both local communities and the state’s economy,” said ADOT Director Jennifer Toth.

The proposal garnered strong support from a wide range of stakeholders, including local governments, federal and state lawmakers, and officials from the Navajo Nation.

In a joint statement, the Navajo Department of Transportation expressed their commitment to improving infrastructure, saying, “Together, we will elevate the vertical connections within our landscapes, embodying the unwavering spirit of the Navajo Nation – a spirit rooted in connectivity, progress, and a shared future.”

The project, which will require a $6.8 million state match, is expected to begin in fiscal year 2027. Additional funding will be provided through ADOT’s Bridge Subprogram.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
