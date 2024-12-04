$27.5 Million Federal Grant to Upgrade I-40 Interchanges in Northeastern Arizona

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has secured a $27.5 million federal grant to enhance two critical Interstate 40 interchanges in northeastern Arizona.

The construction would strengthen transportation links with the Navajo Nation capital, Window Rock, and surrounding communities.

The funding comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Investment Program.

The grant will facilitate the replacement of four bridges at two key interchanges: Navajo Nation Route 12 (Window Rock) at milepost 357, and Grant Road (Lupton) at milepost 359. These bridges no longer meet modern design standards, prompting the need for upgrades.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $48.6 million, and it will address several key infrastructure improvements. These include improved traffic flow, better pedestrian safety, enhanced flood prevention measures, and increased vertical clearance, which will allow for safer and more efficient travel through the intersections.

“This project is crucial for those who live in and travel through the Navajo Nation. Upgrading these interchanges will improve safety and strengthen connections, supporting both local communities and the state’s economy,” said ADOT Director Jennifer Toth.

The proposal garnered strong support from a wide range of stakeholders, including local governments, federal and state lawmakers, and officials from the Navajo Nation.

In a joint statement, the Navajo Department of Transportation expressed their commitment to improving infrastructure, saying, “Together, we will elevate the vertical connections within our landscapes, embodying the unwavering spirit of the Navajo Nation – a spirit rooted in connectivity, progress, and a shared future.”

The project, which will require a $6.8 million state match, is expected to begin in fiscal year 2027. Additional funding will be provided through ADOT’s Bridge Subprogram.