© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Funding approved for U.S.' first cobalt processing facility in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 5, 2024 at 11:30 PM MST
An artist's rendering of a proposed new cobalt processing facility for EVelution Energy in Yuma County.
EVelution Energy LLC
An artist's rendering of a proposed new cobalt processing facility for EVelution Energy in Yuma County.

Yuma County may see a new solar-powered cobalt production facility in the next two years.

Officials with EVelution Energy, a Yuma-based company, announced that they received a non-binding letter of interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for a loan of up to $200 million to "fund the construction and operation of its solar-powered cobalt production facility in Yuma County, Arizona."

EVelution Energy officials say cobalt is a mineral used in applications and equipment in the aerospace and defense industries and in energy transition. More than 75 percent of the world’s refined cobalt is being produced in China and there are no commercial-scale cobalt processing facilities in the U.S.

EVelution officials say the facility, planned to be built in eastern Yuma County, will generate more than $750 million in economic activity and create more than 3,000 new jobs.

Officials say construction is expected to start in 2025 and be fully operational by 2027 when it is expected to be able to domestically produce 20-40 percent of estimated cobalt demand in the U.S.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón