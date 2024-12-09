First human cases of bird flu confirmed in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed the first human cases of H5 avian influenza in the state. The two individuals were exposed to infected poultry while working at a commercial facility in Pinal County.

Both individuals experienced mild symptoms, received treatment, and have fully recovered.

The agency marks the first cases as cause to ramp up its monitoring and response efforts to address avian influenza in both humans and animals.

H5 avian influenza, or bird flu, is a highly contagious virus primarily affecting birds. It can occasionally be transmitted to humans, particularly those who come into close contact with infected animals or their environments.

While human infections are rare, they can occur when the virus enters the body through the eyes, nose, mouth, or when it is inhaled from prolonged exposure to sick animals or contaminated areas.

In Arizona, avian influenza has been detected in various locations, including a commercial poultry farm in Pinal County and a backyard flock in Maricopa County. The state has taken swift action to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading to the general public.

The symptoms of H5 infections in humans can vary significantly, ranging from mild respiratory issues such as cough and sore throat to more severe complications like pneumonia, multi-organ failure, and, in rare cases, death.

Symptoms may also include conjunctivitis (eye infection) and fever. However, there is no evidence suggesting that H5 can be transmitted from person to person at this time. As of now, the risk to the general public remains low, but health officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

In response to the detection of avian influenza cases in the state, DHS has launched comprehensive measures to safeguard both humans and animals. These measures include:

Collaboration with partners : The state is working closely with local, state, and federal partners to monitor bird flu in farm animals, particularly poultry, and to keep track of individuals who work closely with these animals.

: The state is working closely with local, state, and federal partners to monitor bird flu in farm animals, particularly poultry, and to keep track of individuals who work closely with these animals. Protective gear for farm workers : Protective gear is being distributed to farm workers who are at risk of exposure to infected animals, ensuring their safety.

: Protective gear is being distributed to farm workers who are at risk of exposure to infected animals, ensuring their safety. Access to testing and treatment : Arizona is ensuring that individuals with symptoms or potential exposure to bird flu can access testing and medical treatment, including providing prophylactic treatment to those who may have been in close contact with infected animals.

: Arizona is ensuring that individuals with symptoms or potential exposure to bird flu can access testing and medical treatment, including providing prophylactic treatment to those who may have been in close contact with infected animals. Public education efforts: The state is actively educating the public, particularly those in the agricultural sector, about how to recognize symptoms, reduce risks, and prevent the spread of the virus.

Although the risk of contracting H5 avian influenza remains low, individuals who work with poultry or other livestock should take precautions. Health experts recommend the following:

Avoid unprotected contact : Do not touch sick or dead animals, and avoid coming into contact with their droppings or bedding.

: Do not touch sick or dead animals, and avoid coming into contact with their droppings or bedding. Be cautious with raw dairy : Avoid consuming unpasteurized dairy products, as these can pose a risk of transmission.

: Avoid consuming unpasteurized dairy products, as these can pose a risk of transmission. Use protective gear: If you work with animals or in environments where avian influenza has been detected, ensure you are using the appropriate protective equipment to reduce exposure.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says it will continue to monitor the situation, protect public health, and provide timely information to those most affected.

While the risk to the general public remains low, it’s crucial for individuals, especially those working in agriculture, to stay informed and take necessary precautions.