More than 11,000 Arizona State University Students to Graduate this month

TEMPE, AZ – Arizona State University (ASU) is celebrating the graduation of more than 11,000 students this month, with many set to join top employers such as Honeywell, Deloitte, and Amazon.

The December class includes both graduate and undergraduate students, representing a 3% increase over the fall 2023 graduating cohort.

ASU has once again been recognized as the No. 2 public university in the United States for employability, with its graduates among the most job-ready in the world.

The university touts its commitment to preparing students for the workforce through high-quality education and career-enrichment opportunities, saying it is reflected in the wide range of industries hiring ASU graduates.

Of the 11,300 students who applied to graduate, approximately 40% are Arizona residents, equating to more than 4,500 students from the state.

Among the graduating class, 3,700 are first-generation college students, marking a significant milestone for many families.

This year's graduating class includes students from a variety of fields, with the largest number of graduates coming from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (2,447), followed by the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering (2,098), and the W. P. Carey School of Business (1,394).

ASU Online has also seen significant growth, with notable increases in the number of degrees awarded by the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts (an 85% increase), the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts (27%), and ASU Law (21%) since 2023.

ASU’s emphasis on key areas such as sustainability, engineering, data analytics, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and digital media aligns with current industry demands and global challenges.

In addition to the growing number of degree recipients, ASU is proud to celebrate the success of ASU Online, which recently reached a milestone of 100,000 graduates.

The university will celebrate these achievements at its Fall 2024 commencement ceremonies on Monday, December 16.

The Graduate Commencement Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, followed by the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at Mountain America Stadium, also in Tempe.

Additionally, 20 college-specific convocations and 10 special-interest ceremonies will be held throughout the Phoenix metro area, offering graduates the opportunity to celebrate their achievements in smaller, more personal settings.