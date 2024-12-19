Arizona DOT Receives $27 Million Federal Grant to Study Low-Carbon Pavement Materials

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has been awarded a $27 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to explore the use of low-carbon materials in highway construction.

The initiative, part of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Low-Carbon Transportation Materials Program, aims to develop environmentally sustainable solutions for future highway improvement projects.

ADOT plans to use the funding to create a comprehensive research program focused on integrating qualifying low-carbon pavement materials, such as recycled asphalt and concrete, into roadwork. Over the next several years, the department will identify and evaluate potential projects that could benefit from these materials.

The FHWA’s decision to award ADOT the grant reflects the state’s ongoing commitment to environmentally responsible transportation infrastructure. In recent years, ADOT has made progress in incorporating eco-friendly processes, such as utilizing reclaimed asphalt and recycled concrete pavement in several highway projects.

The new study will involve a collaborative effort among ADOT, FHWA, construction industry professionals, and universities.

A steering committee will be formed to oversee the research and guide the implementation of the low-carbon materials program.

The federal grant funding is expected to be available beginning in 2025, paving the way for Arizona to become a leader in sustainable transportation practices. ADOT’s efforts will contribute to the broader goal of reducing the carbon footprint of infrastructure projects across the country.