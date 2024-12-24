Report: AZ one of eight Western states that could improve conservation policies

By Alex Gonzalez

Arizona could be doing more to improve conservation policy, according to a new report by the Center for Western Priorities.

The Center's Policy Director Rachael Hamby said its latest scorecard looks at three categories - land protection and access, responsible energy development, and land use and planning for growth.

She said Arizona fares well on protecting public land access - but should do better in growing support for public land conservation, and fostering stewardship of natural resources as the state's population grows.

"In any of the benchmarks that we looked at in the scorecard," said Hamby, "any state can find another Western state that is doing well, that provides a successful model that they can learn from, as they are trying to address a policy area where maybe they have room to improve."

Hamby said Western states have a lot in common when it comes to the unique landscapes and conservation challenges they face.

But during the latest legislative session, Arizona lawmakers passed various anti-public land resolutions - which oppose the 30X30 Initiative, which aims to protect 30% of the earth's lands and waters by 2030.

One of the bills, HCM 2005, demands the federal government return 30% of federally managed public lands to states by 2030.

Hamby said while there is cause for concern regarding the precedent an incoming Trump administration may set, she said she remains optimistic due to the "consistent and overwhelming" support for public lands and conservation policy among voters.

Prioritizing conservation over energy production has consistently received majority support across the political spectrum, in the annual Colorado College State of the Rockies Project Conservation in the West Poll.

Hamby said that is noteworthy.

"Overwhelming majorities of voters who support things like land protection, protecting wildlife habitat, protecting wildlife habitat corridors, putting responsible energy development policies in place," said Hamby. "That is not going to just flip because there is a new administration in office."

Hamby added that the positive economic implications of a transition to a clean-energy economy will become even more evident in years to come.

Since the passage of The Clean Energy Plan in 2022, Arizona has seen more than 18,000 new jobs across the state.