Map lets residents track city's drones in flight

Yuma, Ariz. – In a move to enhance transparency and foster community engagement, the City of Yuma has unveiled an interactive online map that gives residents real-time access to information on City-operated drone flights.

The new tool, launched under the recently adopted Master Drone Policy, aims to improve communication between the City and its residents by providing clear visibility into how drones are used by various municipal departments.

The map, available at www.yumaaz.gov/drone, allows users to track the location, schedule, and purpose of City drone operations. It also offers detailed flight information, helping residents stay informed about City activities involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Real-Time Tracking for Transparency

The map’s design is user-friendly, featuring color-coded shading to differentiate between the types of drone activities taking place. Users will see:



Teal or Light Green : Indicating current or upcoming drone flights.

: Indicating current or upcoming drone flights. Gray: Representing recently completed drone activities.

By clicking on a specific shaded area, users can access detailed information about the flight, including its purpose, scheduled time, and, if applicable, the drone operator's license number. Most scheduled flights will be posted on the map within 24 hours of their planned start time, although flights related to public safety emergencies may be added after the flight has taken place.

Drones for Public Safety and Municipal Operations

The City of Yuma utilizes drones for a variety of critical functions. These include:



Building and Engineering Inspections : Drones help assess structures and infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas.

: Drones help assess structures and infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas. Traffic and Fire Investigations : UAVs assist in documenting accidents and monitoring fire scenes from above.

: UAVs assist in documenting accidents and monitoring fire scenes from above. Special Events : Drones may be deployed for crowd monitoring and aerial views of public gatherings.

: Drones may be deployed for crowd monitoring and aerial views of public gatherings. Training Exercises: City departments use drones for operational training, ensuring staff are well-prepared for real-world scenarios.

Licensed Pilots Ensuring Safety

All drone flights are operated by licensed drone pilots, with their individual license numbers listed in the flight details for added transparency. For tethered drone operations that do not require a licensed pilot, the map will display the operator’s employee ID number.

This initiative underscores the City of Yuma’s commitment to openness, particularly in an age where drones are increasingly used by government entities. While no state or federal regulations require municipalities to release this information, the City of Yuma has chosen to do so voluntarily, enabling residents to verify official drone activity and build trust in local government operations.

Exclusively City-Operated Drones

The map only tracks drone flights conducted by City employees and departments. Private drones, as well as flights by commercial entities and other government agencies, are not included in the system.

For more information about the City of Yuma’s drone operations, or to explore the new interactive map, residents can visit www.yumaaz.gov/drone.