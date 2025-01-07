'Backyard Desert,' An Indie Movie About Border Patrol, Set to Film in Yuma Area This Month

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — A film crew was in Yuma this summer to scout out locations for their upcoming movie, "Back-Yard-Desert," and to get B-Roll at Lutes Casino and Cafecito on Main Street.

Arizona Edition's Chris McDaniel spoke with Director, Ethan Felizzari-Castillo, as the latter was framing shots for possible use in the film.

The full cast and crew are expected back in town this month to film the scenes.

