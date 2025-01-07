© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
'Backyard Desert,' An Indie Movie About Border Patrol, Set to Film in Yuma Area This Month

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published January 7, 2025 at 1:14 PM MST
A film crew was in Yuma this summer to scout out locations for their upcoming movie, "Back-Yard-Desert," and to get B-Roll at Lutes Casino and Cafecito on Main Street. They are expected to back in town this month for filming the movie.
PHOTO COURTESY LUKE PENGELLY
BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — A film crew was in Yuma this summer to scout out locations for their upcoming movie, "Back-Yard-Desert," and to get B-Roll at Lutes Casino and Cafecito on Main Street.

Arizona Edition's Chris McDaniel spoke with Director, Ethan Felizzari-Castillo, as the latter was framing shots for possible use in the film.

The full cast and crew are expected back in town this month to film the scenes.
