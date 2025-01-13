Yuma County to receive $640,000 grant to study how to improve existing railroad crossings

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Yuma County will receive $640,000 in federal grant funding to explore options to improve three railroad crossings in Yuma.

Yuma County, the city of Yuma, and the Town of Wellton will contribute 20 percent as a non-Federal match.

The money is part of more than $46 million to be dispersed across Arizona through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support rail safety infrastructure projects in Yuma, Marana, Gilbert, and on the Hualapai Tribal lands.

The funding — part of the The Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) Grant Program — will be used to remove or upgrade outdated rail crossings, enhancing safety, easing congestion, and improving the movement of goods and people across the state.

Safe and efficient transportation is crucial for Arizona’s communities and economy,” says Senator Kelly. “This funding to upgrade old rail crossings will protect drivers, improve the movement of goods and people, and create jobs, ensuring a safer and more reliable transportation system for everyone.”

In Yuma County, the project will explore viable solutions and develop design concepts for eliminating these crossings over the Union Pacific track at Avenue 9E, Fortuna Road, and County 29E.

The project aligns with the selection criteria by enhancing safety as the project will eliminate at-grade crossings, increase reliability of emergency responders, and improve mobility.

"Unsafe railways threaten the livelihood of Arizona’s residents and businesses alike," says Senator Gallego. "Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this grant will enhance railway safety and keep our economy moving by protecting the communities these railways pass through."