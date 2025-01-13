Yuma Union High School District Governing Board re-elects president, elects new VP

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Jacqueline Kravitz has been re-elected as the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board President.

“I am honored to serve in the capacity as board president this year,” Kravitz said. “We have phenomenal staff and amazing students. Let us all continue to pursue our passions, support each other, and make our schools a place of joy, learning, and success. As I continue to represent our stakeholders, I want to extend an invitation to reach out to me with any comments or concerns.”

The board also elected Christy Cradic as its new vice-president. She replaces Carlos Gonzalez, who remains a member of the board.

The two were chosen by their colleagues during their January 8th meetng.

Kravitz, who has served as a board member since 2018, was sworn in for her second term in January 2022. This is her second year as Board President.

Cradic is beginning her third year on the board.

“I have really enjoyed being able to assist in decision making, school events, and most importantly being a liaison between this great community and all stakeholders,” Cradic says. “Communication is key and I love being a part to make that happen. Being vice-president is an honor, but just being part of this board is an honor for me.”

Gonzalez, Shelley Mellon, and David Lara were sworn in for the start of a new four-year term prior to the start of the meeting. All three members were re-elected as part of November’s general election. Their terms end in 2028.

